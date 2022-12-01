After suffering back to back defeats, Express return to action on Friday at home against Arua Hill aiming for nothing but recovery.

The Red Eagles were beaten 3-2 by Wakiso Giants on Monday, a few days after they had lost 2-0 to Soltilo Bright Stars.

James Odoch whose side now sit 5th with 14 points wants to see his charges react by beating the Kongolo, a side they haven’t beaten in the previous meetings.

“There is hunger amongst everyone to get back to winning ways and all focus will be on getting three points from tomorrow’s game,” Odoch told the club website.

“Arua Hill is a tricky team and we have never won against them but hopeful we shall register our first win against them this time around,” he added.

See more A brace ⚽⚽ for our number 9⃣ – @NtegeAnwar the last time and more goals yet to come.#MukwanoGwabangi 🔴🦅#FCat65 pic.twitter.com/FWFEwFQ0l1 — EXPRESS FOOTBALL CLUB (@ExpressFCUganda) December 1, 2022

“We have had tough times recently losing twice but the team has been playing well and all we need to do is continue working together as a unit.”

The visitors come into the game on the back of a morale boosting win over local rivals Onduparaka that ended a four-match losing streak.

They are without head coach Livingstone Mbabazi and defender Bright Vvuni who are suspended after their inappropriate actions in the defeat at Gaddafi.

The hosts will also continue to miss Allan Kayiwa (illness) and Daniel Shabene (red card) but have Joseph Akwandanaho back in contention.

Match day 11 Fixtures

Friday 02nd November 2022.

· Onduparaka FC Vs KCCA FC, Bombo Military Barracks Grounds-Wakiso (2:00 pm) Live on FUFA TV (Closed Stadium, no fans of either side allowed)

· Express FC Vs Arua Hill SC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00 pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· URA FC Vs Blacks Power FC, Nakisunga Ssaza Ground– Mukono (4:00pm)

· BUL FC Vs Wakiso Giants FC, FUFA Technical Centre- Njeru (4:00pm)

Sunday 04th November 2022

· SC Villa Vs Maroons FC, Akibua Memorial Stadium-Lira (2:00 pm) Live on FUFA TV (Closed Stadium, no fans of either side allowed)

· Gaddafi FC Vs Vipers SC, Kakindu Stadium-Jinja (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

Monday 05th November 2022

· Busoga United FC Vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC, Kakindu Stadium-Jinja (4:00 pm)