Overview: Japan topped group E with six points, two ahead of Spain as they both qualified to the round of 16.

FIFA World Cup 2022 (Group E):

Japan 2-1 Spain

Costa Rica 2-4 Germany

Japan rallied from a goal down to overcome Spain 2-1 during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E contest at the Khalifa International Stadium, Qatar on Thursday, 1st December.

Two goals in a space of four minutes from Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka inspired the Hajime Moriyasu coached side to famous victory. Alvaro Morata’s earlier goal turned into Spain’s consolation.

Morata gave Spain the lead on 11 minutes with a powerful header after an inviting cross on the right flank from César Azpilicueta Tanco to boss the game 1-0 by the mandatory half time break.

With three minutes into the second half, Doan who plays for Bundesliga club SC Freiburg leveled the matters.

Less than four minutes later, another Germany based player Tanaka who features at Fortuna Düsseldorf gave Japan the lead following a VAR check.

Meanwhile, Germany beat Costa Rica 4-2 to make it four points but could not progress because of the goal difference compared to Spain.

Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz (brace) and Niclas Fulkrug scored for Germany.

Yeltsin Tejeda and an own goal from goalkeeper Manuel Neuer were Costa Rica’s consolation.

Japan will now face Croatia on Monday, 5th December 2022. Spain takes on Morocco on Tuesday, 6th December 2022 (at the round of 16).

The final group stage games will be played on Friday, December 2, 2022 in groups H and G.

South Korea takes on Portugal during the early kick off at 6 PM in group H (Education City Stadium)

At the same timing, Ghana will face Uruguay (Al Janoub Stadium).

In group G, Serbia entertains Switzerland at 10 PM (Stadium 974 – Ras Abu Aboud).

African representatives Cameroon will play the record FIFA World Cup champions Brazil (Lusail Stadium).

Brazil has already booked their berth to the round of 16 with six points.

Switzerland has three points and only needs a draw off Serbia.

Cameroon (on one point) needs a victory off Brazil with prayers Swtzerland and Serbia draw.

Serbia needs maximum points off Switzerland and hope that Brazil will get the better of Cameroon.