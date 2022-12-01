Overview: Morocco advanced to the round of 16 stage as group F leaders with 7 points

FIFA World Cup 2022 (Group F):

Canada 1-2 Morocco

Morocco Belgium 0-0 Croatia

Morocco beat Canada 2-1 in group F of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Al Thumama Stadium, Qatar on Thursday, December 1.

Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri scored in the 4th and 23rd minutes respectively for the Atlas Lions.

Nayef Aguerd’s own goal in the 40th minute brought hope for Canada.

Aguerd diverted Sam Adekugbe’s cross past goalkeeper Bono as Canada pulled a goal back but Morocco held onto the lead to win the game.

Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech and Azzedine Ounahi celebrate one of their two goals against Canada | Credit: FIFA

This was Morocco’s second victory at the championship after their 2-0 win over the world’s number two footballing country, Belgium last Sunday.

Morocco had also drawn with Croatia (0-0) in the opener at the Al Bayt Stadium as they end as group F leaders on 7 points.

The North Africans qualified to the round of 16 and join Croatia who held Belgium to a non-scoreless draw in the other last group game at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Belgium bowed out of the competition with 4 points as Canada lost all their three games.

On Thursday night, Japan will square up against Spain in group E at the Khalifa International Stadium.

During the same time, Costa Rica will face Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium.