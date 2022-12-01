Onduparaka will play the last of their five games at ‘home away from home’ when they host KCCA at Bombo on Friday.

Coincidentally, it was against KCCA in Arua that started all troubles for the Caterpillars.

They come into the game winless in nine league games and at the base of the top with only two points.

However, KCCA coach Morley Byekwaso whose side are third on the table with 19 points says it will be a biggest mistake of his charges undermined Onduparaka.

“There are no underdogs in the league and so we can’t underrate them. We play a desperate team that hasn’t won a game yet and we must do everything right to avoid being the first victims,” Byekwaso told the press briefing on Thursday.

The Kasasiro have gained momentum in recent matches following a stop start to the campaign and will move top of the table with a win as they kick off early before table leaders Wakiso Giants face tricky BUL in Njeru.

Former Onduparaka striker Muhammad Shaban could be handed a starting berth against former bosses after he overcome injury to feature in the 2-1 win over Gaddafi on Tuesday.

Match day 11 Fixtures

Friday 02nd November 2022.

· Onduparaka FC Vs KCCA FC, Bombo Military Barracks Grounds-Wakiso (2:00 pm) Live on FUFA TV (Closed Stadium, no fans of either side allowed)

· Express FC Vs Arua Hill SC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00 pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· URA FC Vs Blacks Power FC, Nakisunga Ssaza Ground– Mukono (4:00pm)

· BUL FC Vs Wakiso Giants FC, FUFA Technical Centre- Njeru (4:00pm)

Sunday 04th November 2022

· SC Villa Vs Maroons FC, Akibua Memorial Stadium-Lira (2:00 pm) Live on FUFA TV (Closed Stadium, no fans of either side allowed)

· Gaddafi FC Vs Vipers SC, Kakindu Stadium-Jinja (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

Monday 05th November 2022

· Busoga United FC Vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC, Kakindu Stadium-Jinja (4:00 pm)