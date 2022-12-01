URA host resurgent Blacks Power at Nakisunga under pressure to win after going three in a row without maximum points.

The Tax men last won on 12 last month when they beat Arua Hill 1-0 at home and have since lost to Vipers and drawn twice versus KCCA and Maroons.

They come into the game with 11 points in 10 games and just eight above relegation.

“We must convert the chances we create if are to win the game,” said Sam Timbe.

“At the moment, we are in a difficult situation and if we don’t win tomorrow, we shall go close to relegation and that’s an unwanted stat at a club of our stature,” he added.

Blacks Power FC downfall tomorrow (Friday) at Nakisunga Saza ground.

Blacks Power recovered from a poor start to life in the league and have won back to back games climbing to 12th on the table, just three points below their opponents.

Derrick Nsibambi and George Ssenkaaba will lead the hunt for goals for the hosts with Kabon Living and Said Kyeyune in the creative roles.

Hussein Mbalangu’s men will rely on Michael Siwu, Franco Onen and Frank Onekalit for inspiration.

Match day 11 Fixtures

Friday 02nd November 2022.

· Onduparaka FC Vs KCCA FC, Bombo Military Barracks Grounds-Wakiso (2:00 pm) Live on FUFA TV (Closed Stadium, no fans of either side allowed)

· Express FC Vs Arua Hill SC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00 pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· URA FC Vs Blacks Power FC, Nakisunga Ssaza Ground– Mukono (4:00pm)

· BUL FC Vs Wakiso Giants FC, FUFA Technical Centre- Njeru (4:00pm)

Sunday 04th November 2022

· SC Villa Vs Maroons FC, Akibua Memorial Stadium-Lira (2:00 pm) Live on FUFA TV (Closed Stadium, no fans of either side allowed)

· Gaddafi FC Vs Vipers SC, Kakindu Stadium-Jinja (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

Monday 05th November 2022

· Busoga United FC Vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC, Kakindu Stadium-Jinja (4:00 pm)