BUL FC Captain George Kasonko has described the game against Wakiso Giants as the most important for the team so far in the campaign.

The Jinja based side host the current log leaders at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru on Friday aiming to bounce back from a shock 2-0 defeat at Bright Stars on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Wakiso Giants who are on 21 points, four better than 4th placed BUL beat Express FC 3-2.

“For us, this is the important game of our season and we shall treat it as a final,” Kasonko told his club media. “They are top of the table with a game more and we want to win to close the gap,” he added.

Ronald Otti returns to the side after missing the last game through suspension (accumulated cards) and will join the fray at the heart of defence for the hosts but Denis Mwemezi remains out with injury.

Meanwhile, Wakiso Giants have no injury worries and no suspension ahead of the game.

The hosts will hope former Purple Sharks striker Karim Ndugwa is fine form on the day to haunt his former bosses.

In the last six meetings, the visitors hold an edge with three wins against BUL’s 2 while there has been one stalemate.

Match day 11 Fixtures

Friday 02nd November 2022.

· Onduparaka FC Vs KCCA FC, Bombo Military Barracks Grounds-Wakiso (2:00 pm) Live on FUFA TV (Closed Stadium, no fans of either side allowed)

· Express FC Vs Arua Hill SC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00 pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· URA FC Vs Blacks Power FC, Nakisunga Ssaza Ground– Mukono (4:00pm)

· BUL FC Vs Wakiso Giants FC, FUFA Technical Centre- Njeru (4:00pm)

Sunday 04th November 2022

· SC Villa Vs Maroons FC, Akibua Memorial Stadium-Lira (2:00 pm) Live on FUFA TV (Closed Stadium, no fans of either side allowed)

· Gaddafi FC Vs Vipers SC, Kakindu Stadium-Jinja (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

Monday 05th November 2022

· Busoga United FC Vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC, Kakindu Stadium-Jinja (4:00 pm)