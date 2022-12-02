BUL put an end to Wakiso Giants’ brilliant run in the League as the former won 2-1 at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Friday.

The Purple Sharks had only lost to KCCA FC on the opening day of the League. Since then, they had a good streak and enjoyed life at the top of the table until today.

Walter Ochora and Vincent Zziwa scored a goal each for BUL while Wakiso Giants got their consolation through Ambrose Arinda.

The opening stanza barely produced opportunities for either side and it was until the second half that the breakthrough came.

Defender Ochora rose highest to node home Zziwa’s well delivered corner kick at the hour mark.

The visitors drew the game level in the 79th minute from a similar situation with Arinda powering home from Moses Aliro’s delivery.

BUL restored parity with Zziwa find the back of the net, six minutes from time.

The result means Wakiso Giants drop to second place on 20 points, one behind Leaders KCCA FC who won 2-0 at Onduparaka FC.

BUL FC on the other hand move to 4th place on 20 points, same as third placed Vipers SC who play Gaddafi in Kakindu on Saturday.