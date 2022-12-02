Overview: A Selecao, meanwhile, may well rest players and take their foot off the pedal for the last group stage game, having already booked their place in the next round thanks to wins over Serbia and Switzerland.

Cameroon face the tough task of defeating South American heavyweights Brazil (in a Group G clash at Lusail Iconic Stadium on the evening of Friday 2 December) if they are to have any hope of continuing their participation at the 2022 World Cup.

The Indomitable Lions showed great spirit to fight back from two goals down and claim a 3-3 draw with Serbia earlier in the week, but a haul of just one point from two matches leaves them needing something special on Friday to advance into the last 16.

“It is possible to beat Brazil. We believe in ourselves, we did not come here to just go through the motions. Cameroon still has a contribution to make to this tournament,” remarked Cameroon head coach Rigobert Song.

A Selecao, meanwhile, may well rest players and take their foot off the pedal for the last group stage game, having already booked their place in the next round thanks to wins over Serbia and Switzerland.

Vincent Aboubakar of Cameroon scores the second goal for his team during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group G soccer match between Cameroon and Serbia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, 28 November 2022. EPA/Neil Hall

Key players

Vincent Aboubakar – The striker made a huge impact in the 3-3 draw with Serbia earlier this week, coming off the bench to provide a goal and an assist as the Indomitable Lions fought back from two goals down to salvage a share of the spoils.

Rodrygo – With Brazil’s place in the last 16 already assured, coach Tite is likely to rest key players and this could well see Rodrygo getting a start in attack ahead of Richarlison.

The Real Madrid man will look to be a major threat to the Indomitable Lions.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head stats, Cameroon and Brazil have met in six previous international matches. A Selecao have claimed five wins compared to one for the Indomitable Lions, with the teams’ most recent clash a November 2018 friendly in England which Brazil won 1-0.

A Selecao have a perfect record against African teams at the World Cup, with seven wins from as many matches, while the Indomitable Lions have recorded one win, two draws and two defeats from five games against South American opposition at the tournament.

Battles to watch

Rigobert Song Vs Tite: Song will pit his no-nonsense approach against the attacking instincts of Brazil’s Tite and hope that the Indomitable Lions pull off a famous victory.

Pierre Kunde Vs Bruno Guimaraes: Kunde was one of Cameroon’s most effective players against Serbia, but his driving runs from midfield will be closely tracked by the classy Bruno Guimaraes, who is likely to get a start in this clash.

Jean-Charles Castelletto Vs Gabriel Jesus: Castelletto scored Cameroon’s opening goal against Serbia but did not have the best day in defensive terms – something he will need to address ahead of marking Arsenal Gabriel Jesus.

FIFA World Cup broadcast details

Friday 2 December

21:00: Group G, Cameroon v Brazil – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv La Liga and SuperSport GOtv Football