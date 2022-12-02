Overview: The knock out stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will commence on Saturday, 3rd December 2022

Friday 2 December 2022 brings the group stage of the tournament to a close, with the late afternoon matches rounding out Group H as South Korea face Portugal at Education City Stadium and Ghana take on Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium.

All eyes will be on the BlackThe Stars versus La Celeste, with memories of the teams’ controversial quarterfinal clash in South Africa 2010 which prevented Ghana from becoming the first African team to reach the final four of a World Cup.

Yet Ghana coach Otto Addo insists that revenge will not cloud his team’s approach to the game: “It will be very difficult but I am confident to know that we can win this game,” said the tactician after their 3-2 victory over the Taeguk Warriors earlier in the week.

I am not a guy that thinks much of revenge. It [the 2010 quarterfinal against Uruguay] was really, really long time ago that this incident happened and I am a strong believer if you don’t seek too much revenge on these kinds of things sometimes you get the blessings. Otto Addo, Head coach of Ghana national football team

The night matches come from Group G, as Serbia takes on Switzerland at Stadium 974 in Doha, while Cameroon will come up against the mighty Brazil at Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Ricardo Rodriguez of Switzerland in action during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group G soccer match between Brazil and Switzerland at Stadium 947 in Doha, Qatar, 28 November 2022. EPA/Neil Hall

A Selecao have already booked a place in the last 16 and may well opt to rest players for their clash with the Indomitable Lions, who must claim a win over the five-time champions to have any chance of joining them in the next round.

“It is possible to beat Brazil. We believe in ourselves, we did not come here to just go through the motions. Cameroon still has a contribution to make to this tournament,” said Cameroon coach Rigobert Song.

The other game between Serbia and Switzerland could also play a role in deciding Cameroon’s fate, with the Eagles hoping to improve on their 3-3 draw with the African team earlier in the week in which they gave up a two-goal lead.

“Mistakes cost us dearly, the back line should not have come out when the opponent had the ball,” said Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic. “We were better, but the result doesn’t show it. We will analyse the conceded goals, so that it does not happen again in the match against Switzerland.”

Brazil players celebrate their 1-0 win over Switzerland | Credit: FIFA

