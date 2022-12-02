NEC had to come from a goal down to overcome Adjumani Town Council FC in a thrilling encounter played at the Bugolobi Coffee Ground on Thursday.

The visitors took a surprise lead through Joel Aldo Indi and were in control at the break.

However, NEC showed their might after recess with goals from Derrick Ssekiranda, Richard Ajuna, Marvin Kavuma and Ivan Kamoga despite Nasur Alhamad getting another for Adjumani.

Despite enjoying majority of possession in the first half, NEC couldn’t put their chances to good use.

In the 15th minute, Indi gave Adjumani the lead, tapping home from close range following a low corner kick.

There was great improvement after the break for the home side and ten minutes into the second half, Ssekiranda drew the game level.

Barely a minute later, the score read 2-1 with left back Ajuna dashing into the box to finish off Kavuma’s cutback cross.

Kavuma would also go on to score his name on the score sheet to stretch the lead.

Even when Alhamad gave Adjumani some hope of recovery with their second goal, the attempt was tamed with Kavuma putting the game to bed.

Victory takes NEC to second place on 16 points, one behind leaders Kyetume FC.

Adjumani Town Council on the other hand find themselves languishing in the drop zone, third from bottom with 8 points.