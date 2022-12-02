Overview: Ghana eyes a win off Uruguay or at worst a draw with a keen eye on the Portugal against South Korea game

Revenge and the chance at moving into the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup will be the motivation for Ghana when they face Uruguay (the team which denied them a spot in the semi-finals of the tournament 12 years ago in South Africa) in a final Group H match at Al Janoub Stadium on the late afternoon of Friday 2 December.

The Black Stars have recorded a defeat to Portugal and a win over South Korea thus far at Qatar 2022, leaving them in with a chance of claiming a place in the next round and hopefully putting Uruguay out of the tournament in the process.

Yet Ghana coach Otto Addo insists that revenge will not cloud his team’s approach to the game; “It will be very difficult but I am confident to know that we can win this game,” said Addo after the victory over the Taeguk Warriors.

“I’m not a guy that thinks much of revenge. It [the 2010 quarterfinal against Uruguay] was really, really long time ago that this incident happened and I am a strong believer if you don’t seek too much revenge on these kind of things sometimes you get the blessings.”

Federico Valverde of Uruguay in action during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group H soccer match between Uruguay and South Korea at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 24 November 2022. EPA/Ronald Wittek

Key players:

Mohammed Kudus: The Ajax attacker netted a fine brace of goals in the victory over South Korea and will be looking to back that excellent performance up with another fine showing – especially in what should be a ‘grudge’ match.

Federico Valverde: One of the most exciting and dynamic midfielders at the tournament, Uruguay’s Valverde will look to inspire his side to victory over the Black Stars and power them into the next round of Qatar 2022.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head stats, Ghana and Uruguay have met in just one previous international match: an infamous 1-1 draw in the 2010 World Cup quarterfinals which the South American side won on post-match penalties.

La Celeste have recorded two wins and two draws from four matches against African teams at the World Cup, while the Black Stars have one draw and one defeat from two clashes with South American opposition at the tournament.

Battles to watch:

Otto Addo v Diego Alonso: The job of both Addo and Alonso will be to take their players’ minds away from the teams’ famous meeting in 2010 and focus on the task at hand in this clash at Al Janoub Stadium.

Thomas Partey Vs Rodrigo Bentancur: A North London derby of sorts in the midfield ‘engine room’, as Arsenal’s Partey battles Tottenham Hotspur’s Bentancur, with the winner set to hand their side control in a key area of the pitch.

Inaki Williams Vs Diego Godin: Williams will hope his energy and mobility can overwhelm the veteran defensive nous of Godin.

The Black Stars striker will hope to fire his side to a victory at Al Janoub Stadium.

FIFA World Cup broadcast details

Friday 2 December

17:00: Group H, Ghana v Uruguay – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga