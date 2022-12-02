Striker Muhammad Shaban finally got off the mark in his second stint at KCCA FC. Coincidentally, his first goal this season came against boyhood club Onduparaka FC.

The Kasasiro Boys were 2-0 winners over the Caterpillars on Friday at the Bombo Military Ground.

This was the last game that Onduparaka FC hosts in Bombo before returning to their much treasured fortress, Greenlight Stadium.

It should be noted that the Arua based side were found guilty of hooliganism by FUFA last season and ordered them to host their first five home games away from West Nile.

Back to Friday’s game, Allan Okello opened the scores in the 31st minute,converting from the spot after Rogers Mato was fouled in the box.

Shaban doubled the lead for the visitors at the stroke of halftime with a clinical finish.

Despite signing at the start of the season, Shaban has been in and out of the squad due to injuries.

Victory takes KCCA FC top of the table on 22 points, one ahead of Waksio Giants who lost 2-1 to BUL.

Onduparaka FC on the other hand remain rooted bottom of the table with no win after ten games and have just two points to show.