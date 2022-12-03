Overview: The strong dialogue between Senegal and England will be staged at prime time on December 4th.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup group matches are all over, and the ownership of the top 16 tickets has been officially announced.

Among the five participating African teams, AFCON champions Senegal and Morocco successfully advanced to the round of 16.

Tunisia, Ghana and Cameroon which beat Brazil 1-0 in the final round of the group stage, were all unfortunately eliminated.

In the group of death Group E, Spain, Japan and Germany’s qualifying battle continued until the last moment.

In the end, Japan beat Spain to secure the first place in the group, and Germany’s win was not enough to send it to the next stage.

Belgium, the third-placed team in the last World Cup, drew 0-0 with Croatia in the last game and just like Germany, Belgium’s hopes stopped in group stage.

Except for Germany and Belgium, other top European and South American teams have all successfully entered the top 16, and the lineup for the knockout round is luxurious.

The Round of 16 round of the World Cup in Qatar will kick off on December 3rd. Argentina, led by Messi, will take the lead to play against Australia.

The strong dialogue between Senegal and England will be staged at prime time on December 4th.

France, the favorite to win the championship and Brazil will usher in the challenges of Poland and South Korea respectively.

Morocco and Spain will compete for tickets to the quarter-finals, and Portugal led by Ronaldo will play against Switzerland at this stage.

