Result

SC Villa 1-0 Maroons

SC Villa bounced back from back to back defeats by edging visitors Maroons 1-0 in Lira in Sunday’s early kick off.

Patrick Kakande scored in the first half before Meddie Kibirige saved a second half penalty after Kenneth Ssemakula handled on the goal line to deny the visitors what would have been a deserved equaliser.

Kakande beat three players on the left before placing the ball at the near post in the 10th minute.

Maroon probed with Fred Amaku, Godwin Kitagenda and Samson Kigozi trying to force things but Villa held on till the halftime whistle.

Five minutes after the break, Ssemakula handled the ball after Amaku’s ball beat Kibirige and he was deservedly sent off with the referee awarding a penalty.

Amaku saw his effort saved and the rebound as well by Kibirige who was a man mountain all through and Villa ended a two match losing streak to climb to 5th with 17 points.

Maroons, now winless in five games stay 11th with 10 points from as many games.

Villa will probably stay in Lira for the next three days to face hosts Blacks Power in their next game on December 7 while will host Gaddafi on the same day.