The round of 16 stage matches at the on-going 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament continue with a double header on Monday, 5th December in Qatar.

Japan takes on Croatia in the early kick off at 6:00 PM (Al Janoub stadium).

At 10:00 PM, record five-time champions Brazil will square up against South Korea (Stadium 974 – Ras Abu Aboud).

Brazil who fell 0-1 to African ambassadors Cameroon during the last game in group H will welcome back talisman Neymar Da Silva Santos Junior, according to the team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

Neymar has not featured since limping out during their 2-0 win over Switzerland with a swollen ankle.

Head coach Leonardo Bacchi (Tite) is expected to name a full-strength side as the South Americans face South Korea at the stadium 974.

South Korea’s Paulo Bento will bank on the 2-1 win over Portugal during the last group game for the much-needed inspiration.

They had earlier lost 2-3 to Ghana and drawn goal-less with South Americans Uruguay during the opener.

Team squads:

Brazil:

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Dani Alves (UNAM Pumas), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United)

Forwards: Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

South Korea:

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (Al-Shabab), Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan Hyundai), Song Bum-keun (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

Defenders: Kim Jin-su (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Hong Chul (Daegu FC), Kim Moon-hwan (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Kim Young-gwon (Ulsan Hyundai), Kwon Kyung-won (Gamba Osaka), Kim Tae-hwan (Ulsan Hyundai), Cho Yu-min (Daejon Hana Citizen), Kim Min-jae (Napoli), Yoon Jong-gyu (FC Seoul)

Midfielders: Jung Woo-young (Al-Sadd), Lee Jae-sung (Mainz), Hwang In-beom (Olympiacos), Na Sang-ho (FC Seoul), Paik Seung-ho (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Kwon Chang-hoon (Gimcheon Sangmu), Paik Seung-ho (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Son Jun-ho (Shandong Taishan), Jeong Woo-yeong (Freiburg), Lee Kang-in (Mallorca), Yang Hyun-jun (Gangwon FC)

Forwards: Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Hwang Ui-jo (Olympiacos), Cho Gue-sung (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolves)