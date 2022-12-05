Tuesday fixtures 4pm

UPDF vs URA – Military Barracks Grounds, Bombo

Arua Hill vs BUL – Barifa stadium, Arua

BUL FC coach Alex Isabirye is optimistic of his side beating hosts Arua Hill at Barifa despite the latter’s return to form.

The Kongolo had gone four successive games without picking a point but have won their last two outings including winning 1-0 away to Express FC last week.

“They (Arua Hill) are in good form at the moment but we have prepared well and ready to give everything to win the game,” said Isabirye.

We take a long trip to West Nile region to face Arua Hill.#BULFC#EasternGiants. pic.twitter.com/tuBwRpKreJ — Bul football club (@Bulfc1) December 5, 2022

The hosts are still without coaches Livingstone Mbabazi and Ssenyonjo and a couple of players including first choice goalkeeper Richard Anyama, defender Bright Vvuni, injured Geriga Atendele and Faizul Ibrahim.

But they still have quality in available players led by Gadafi Wahab, Rashid Kawawa and Samuel Ssekamatte among others.

The visitors will miss Ibrahim Mugulusi and Ronald Otti who were injured in the win over Wakiso Giants while Karim Ndugwa is doubtful.

The last two meetings last season ended with a win for BUL at home and a draw in Barifa.