Busoga United 0-1 Soltilo Bright Stars

Ibrahim Kasinde scored seven minutes into the second half to hand Bright Stars four consecutive wins as they saw off Busoga United in Jinja.

The hosts missed a late penalty that could have salvaged a point when substitute Derrick Niwamanya sent his effort on the cross bar.

Following a goalless first half, the winger beat the hosts’ goalie with a left footed shot to send the visitors into wild celebrations.

Asaph Mwebaze’s charges who now climb to 5th on the log with 17 points had to endure a tense final minutes but they held on for all points.

Busoga United stay second from bottom with 3 points in ten games and their next task is a huge one away to Wakiso Giants on Friday in a lunch time kick off.

The same opponents will be the ones for Bright Stars who will be at home against the Purple Sharks on December 13.