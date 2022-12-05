The quarterfinal stage of the men’s Uganda Cup was played on Saturday across different venues in the capital Kampala. There was not much to be excited about apart from news of the return of one of Uganda’s former rugby stars back to the sport.

Oscar Kalyango, a former Uganda Rugby Cranes inside center, matched gallantly onto the playing field as his KOBs Rugby Club teammates welcomed him back from a three-year retirement.

Kalyango had last played competitive rugby over a thousand days ago during the 2019 Uganda Cup semifinal against Mongers Rugby Club at King’s Park in November of that year.

For context on how long it has been since Kalyango’s last match, about half of his Kobs teammates in the 34-11 victory against Jinja Hippos this weekend were playing with him for the very first time.

Speaking to Kawowo Sports after full-time, Kalyango said that he was eager to gel in with the team and that they had given him a warm welcome back.

However, he added that the level of rugby has significantly improved from what he had been used to when he was still actively playing.

“It’s not easy. Guys are faster and more agile. I have a lot of work to get my agility and fitness there. I thought I was at some level, about seventy percent, but game fitness is a whole different ball game. I indeed struggled but I am in this for the long haul,” Kalyango said.

Struggle he did, indeed, as what would have been a smooth return was blemished by a yellow card in the twenty-eighth minute for tackling a player without the ball.

“Oh yes! A person run the dummy and I left my hand (stretched) out. I bought the dummy and when I noticed, it was a bit too late,” Kalyango admitted.

See more Happy to see these 2 back on the rugby pitch. Oscar Kalyango and Davis Kyewalabye.@KobsrugbyUg pic.twitter.com/RgggCNTfN3 — Batanudde John (@BatanuddeJohn) December 3, 2022

Kalyango was in the company of fellow veteran Davis Kyewalabye whose career has taken a full circle from player to coach and back to player in the time Kalyango had hung his boots.

Eight years ago, Kalyango was on top of the game when was named the Men’s Most Valuable Player at the Uganda Rugby Union Awards dinner in 2014. But his plans to retain the gong were cut short by unfortunate knee injuries that left him sidelined for years.

“That was the plan but right after that, they (the awards) stopped happening. And in between, I ruptured my ACLs and had a new reconstruction. So I’ve been out for a long long time. Right now, let me just try and get myself for Kobs. I’m not even thinking about that, I am ‘Mzee Wa Kazi’ right now. For fun, and just to guide the young guys where I can,” Kalyango revealed.

But he is not the only ‘Mzee Wa Kazi’ currently playing in the country. He could, perhaps most likely, be the youngest of them. Plascon Mongers’ prop Ronald Adigas and Stanbic Black Pirates’ back Dennis Etuket are among the veterans who have been registered on the players’ squads for the 2022-23 season.

Kalyango intends to push as much as he can to get back to his glory days of work and school, and his body can give him the chance to.

“Well, if work and school avail me (the) time I believe I can still be as competitive. If you say a year or two, yeah. If I have been consistent, I think I can get there,” Kalyango said.

Full Uganda Cup Men’s Results:

Shield Quarterfinals:

Mbarara Titans – Kyambogo (walkover awarded to Mbarara for Kyambogo no-show)

Stallions 22-06 Boks

Impis 28-00 Walukuba Barbarians

Warriors 32-03 Mbale Elephants

Cup Quarterfinals: