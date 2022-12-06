FIFA World Cup 2022 (Round of 16):

Brazil 4-1 South Korea

South Korea Japan 1 (1) – 1 (3) Croatia

Croatia France 3-1 Poland

Poland Argentina 2-1 Australia

Australia Netherlands 3-1 USA

Brazil was dominant, especially in the first half during their 4-1 emphatic victory over South Korea during the round of 16 at the on-going FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Vinicus Junior, Neymar Junior, Richarilson and Lucas Paqueta scored the goals for the record five time FIFA World Cup winners.

Paik Seung Ho scored a stunning consolation with less than a quarter of an hour to play.

Vinicus Junior gave Brazil the lead as early as the 7th minute with a sublime calm finish.

Neymar added the second with a penalty five minutes later.

Richarlison finished off a team-work goal on the half mark and Paqueta bulleted home the four with 9 minutes to the mandatory half time recess.

For the second half, Brazil in a relaxed mood and only played possession football.

Seung pulled back a goal in the 76th minute with a well taken left footed shot into the back of the net.

After the game, Brazilian players paid tribute to the ailing legend Pele.

Brazil players paid tribute to the legend Pele after the game | Credit: FIFA

Brazil will now face Croatia in the quarter finals.

Croatia eliminated Japan 1-3 in post-match penalties after normal time had ended 1-all.

Defending champions France who beat Poland 3-1 takes on England in the one of the confirmed quarter final duels.

England eliminated Senegal with a 3-0 comprehensive victory on Sunday night.

Elsewhere, Argentina will lock horn against the Netherlands in the other quarter final.