Tuesday Results

Arua Hill 0-1 BUL

UPDF 1-1 URA

After ceding top spot for a couple of weeks, the league early pacesetters BUL FC returned to the summit of the table after beating hosts Arua Hill 1-0 in Barifa.

Ibrahim Nsimbe scored the only goal of the game in the second half to give the Jinja based all points and condemn the hosts to their second home defeat.

Nsimbe’s goal arrived on the hour mark when his header beater stand in goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa and they held on till the final whistle.

They are now top with 23 points after eleven games while Arua Hill remains 7th with 16 points.

BUL’s next game will be at home against giants KCCA on December 13 while Arua Hill will visit Busoga United.

In Bombo, URA and UPDF couldn’t be separated at the final whistle as they drew 1-1.

Hussein Zzinda’s early goal from a free kick was cancelled out by substitute Eric Ssenjobe strike off Kabon Living corner kick.

The army side’s next fixture will be against sixteen time champions SC Villa in Lira next week on Wednesday while URA, now winless in four games will host the same opponents on December 17.