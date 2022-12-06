

Uganda Rally Championship leader Ponsiano Lwakataka could be sitting strong as the final round of the national championship gets into gear this weekend in Rukungiri, western Uganda.

Lwakataka who has been on top of the standings from the opening round will miss due on the finale due to personal reasons.

However, the odds of claiming the title even in absentia are greatly on his side.

Lwakataka leads the championship leaderboard with 332 points.

Jonas Kansiime

Closely chasing Jonas Kansiime who is second in the standings and Byron Rugomoka in third must score more than 70 points to upstage the leader.

It is evident that the crews are headed for a tough challenge as they will not only be fighting amongst themselves but also against top crews for the top spots in Rukungiri.

“Honestly, Ponsiano remains the favourite. The crews chasing him have a big task ahead since they must score not below a second position,” said Aaron Nsamba, a co-driver.

Byron Rugomoka | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

“Kansiime has been fairly quite well in the previous events, but he is expected to face challenges from Duncan Mubiru who is more experienced, especially in the Subaru, and also Mark Lubega who is so ambitious for the top spot.

“For Byron, he has had challenges on the final days of the event. He always starts the event on a high, and eventually, things turn against him on the last day losing positions. If such inconsistency continues then it will be a blow,” he added.

The top three drivers’ standings