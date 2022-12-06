Wednesday Fixtures – 4pm

Blacks Power vs SC Villa – Akii Bua stadium, Lira

Vipers SC vs Onduparaka – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende

Maroons vs Gaddafi – Prisons Grounds, Luzira

Vipers will be desperate to recover from a shock defeat at Gaddafi on Sunday when they host bottom of the table Onduparaka at Kitende on Wednesday.

The champions were beaten 1-0 in Jinja and they missed a chance to go top of the table for the first time this season.

Against the Caterpillars, the Venoms will be clear favourites against a side that is yet to win any game this season.

“We must react against Onduparaka,” said Brazilian Oliviera Roberto.

Yunus Sentamu remains a doubt after missing the last game through injury but in if he fails to make it, Cromwell Rwothomio and Abubaker Lawal who are yet to score for Vipers will be tasked to lead the hunt for goals.

Onduparaka have reportedly named former UPDF and SC Villa coach Steven Bogere as their boss and he will most likely make his debut in the dugout.

In the previous eleven league meetings, Vipers hold edge with 7 wins, one defeat and the rest have been stalemates.