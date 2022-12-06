Wednesday Fixtures – 4pm

Blacks Power vs SC Villa – Akii Bua stadium, Lira

Vipers SC vs Onduparaka – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende

Maroons vs Gaddafi – Prisons Grounds, Luzira

SC Villa captain Gift Fred says the team has now acclimatised to the hot conditions in Lira ahead of their game against Blacks Power.

The Jogoos were sanctioned by Fufa over fans violence and ordered to host their games at the Akii Bua stadium.

They have so far played twice there losing to KCCA (3-0) and winning 1-0 against Maroons but will be the away team on Wednesday.

“We are now used to the hot weather conditions here,” said Gift. “And in the last game, we played in the afternoon and tomorrow we play at 4pm which is okay,” he added.

The centre back who will miss his partner Kenneth Ssemakula at the heart of defence also believes victory against Maroons will be a great motivation.

“He is a key player but his absence gives a chance to another player to play. The win over Maroons motivates us to do well and win consecutive games.”

Blacks Power have quite impressed in the last few games and will be a hard nut to crack for the sixteen time champions.

They are unbeaten in the last three games winning twice and held giants URA in the last game which is an inspiration against Villa.