FIFA World Cup 2022 (Quarter finals):

Brazil Vs Croatia (Friday, 9 th December) – Education City Stadium (6:00 PM)

December) – Education City Stadium (6:00 PM) Netherlands Vs Argentina (Friday, 9th December) – Lusail Iconic Stadium (10:00 PM)

Morocco Vs Portugal (Saturday, 10th December) – Al Thumama Stadium (6:00 PM)

England Vs France (Saturday, 10th December) – Al Bayt Stadium (10:00 PM)

The Round of 16 at the on-going FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar ended in a hot streak, with 28 goals scored in 8 games.

The Netherlands, France, England, Brazil and Portugal all won and advanced.

Lionel Messi scored again and led Argentina to a 2-1 victory over Australia.

The most exciting penalty shootout was staged twice when Croatia faced Japan as well as Morocco with Spain.

Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in a row and finally helped the team to eliminate Japan in a thrilling manner.

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalties in the shoot-out | Credit: FIFA

Spain missed three penalty kicks in a row and lost to Morocco, the light of Africa, and missed the final 8 spot.

Therefore, the star-studded Qatar World Cup has ushered in the most luxurious quarter-final lineup in history.

Four of the eight teams (Brazil, Argentina, France, England) have won the FIFA World Cup.

Brazilian players paid homage to the legend Pele after their 4-1 win over South Korea at the round of 16 | Credit: FIFA

Netherlands and Croatia were also the runner-ups, Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, is the former European Cup champion, and Africa hopes that Morocco will create more surprises.

The much-anticipated quarterfinals will start this Friday.

The Brazil team, which ushers in the return of Neymar Junior, will open the show on December 9th against Croatia at the Education city stadium.

Neymar Junior

Then the focus of the prime time battle is between Netherlands and Argentina – 8 years ago Messi led his team to eliminate Netherlands and break into the World Cup final.

Can the South American duo Brazil and Argentina meet in the Qatar semi-final this year?

Enzo Hernandez and Messi celebrate one of Argentina’s two goals against Mexico at the Lusail stadium, Qatar | Credit: FIFA

Morocco, the last hope of African team, will debut on December 10th to challenge Portugal at the Al Thumama stadium,

The much-anticipated England versus France at the Al Bayt stadium will be the finale.

Who can stop the hot Kylian Mbappé? Mbappe is the current top scorer of the tournament with five goals to his name.

Can England’s strikers shine again? This pre-staged final is extremely mouth-watering.

Kylian Mbappe is current top scorer with 5 goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup | Credit: FIFA

England XI Vs Iran. The English recorded a 6-2 comprehensive victory | Credit: FIFA

Don’t miss the Quarterfinals live of Qatar World Cup. Uganda national channel UBC channel (channel 201 on antenna decoder / 447 on satellite decoder on StarTimes and StarTimes ON App) on StarTimes platform will bring the whole live broadcast. As the largest digital TV operator in Africa, StarTimes aims to bring the live broadcast of the world’s most exciting football matches to African fans.

StarTimes is the official broadcaster of StarTimes Uganda Premier League, CAF Champions League, Confederation Cup and CHAN. Please stay tuned.