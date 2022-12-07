Overview: Goncalo Matias Ramos, 21, is nick named as the “Wizard”. He was only playing his fourth international game was had replaced legend Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting line-up. He has also featured for the Portugal U-17, U-18, U-19, U-20 and U-21.

FIFA World Cup 2022 (Round of 16):

Portugal 6-1 Switzerland

Switzerland Morocco 0 (3) – 0 (0) Spain

Spain Brazil 4-1 South Korea

South Korea Japan 1 (1) – 1 (3) Croatia

Croatia England 3-0 Senegal

Senegal France 3-1 Poland

Poland Argentina 2-1 Australia

Australia Netherlands 3-1 USA

Goncalo Matias Ramos netted a hat-trick in Portugal’s 6-1 comprehensive victory over Switzerland during the round of 16 duel of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Ironic stadium in Qatar.

The 21-year old, nick named as the “Wizard” was only playing his fourth international game was had replaced legend Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting line-up.

He officially announced his grand arrival to the big stage with the set of hat-trick, the first at this year’s FIFA World Cup.

The Benifca forward netted in the 17th, 51st and 67th minutes. The day’s captain Pepe, Raphael Gurreiro and Rafael Leao also scored in the 33rd, 55th and 90th minutes respectively for the biggest win at this round of 16 stage.

Manuel Akanji found the consolation for Switzerland in the 58th minute.

Portugal will now face African opposition Morocco at the quarter final on Saturday, 10th December 2022 (Al Thumama stadium).

Morocco eliminated 2010 winners Spain 3-0 in post-match penalties after normal time and the extra 30 minutes had ended goal-less at the Education city stadium.

Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was the hero with three penalty saves in the tense shoot-out.

The tournament will take a break on Wednesday, 7th December and on the subsequent day before the quarter finals commence on Friday, 9th December 2022.

Brazil takes on Croatia in Friday’s first quarter final duel at 6 PM.

Croatia eliminated Japan 1-3 in post-match penalties after normal time had ended 1-all.

At 10 PM on Friday, Netherlands face Argentina at the Lusail Iconic stadium.