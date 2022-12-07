Maroons FC ended their poor run on Friday with a narrow victory over Gaddafi FC in Luzira.

The Prison Sentries had gone five games without victory but eventually returned earned maximum points off the Jinja based side.

In the last five games, Maroons had lost to Vipers SC, Blacks Power and SC Villa. They had only picked two points off UPDF and URA FC.

Fred Amaku was the hero on Friday with his solitary strike settling the closely contested affair.

The decisive moment came nine minutes from time with Amaku firing home to send the home fans into a frenzy.

The lifts Maroons to 11th place on 13 points while Gaddafi on the other hand remain 8th on 15 points.