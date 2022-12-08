Friday December 09, 2022

Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso 2pm

Busoga United will be desperate to pick points off Wakiso Giants when the two teams clash in a lunch time kick off at Wakissha on Friday.

The visitors’ performances this season have been abysmal winning just two games and are second from bottom on the 15-team log.

Wakiso Giants were beaten last 2-1 by BUL FC and Coach John Ayala Luyinda demands reactions from his lads on the afternoon.

“We lost our previous game against BUL and we have ironed out the mistakes that made us lose,” Luyinda told the club media.

See more The gaffer speaks to media ahead of lunch kickoff game against @Busogautdfc on Friday at 2pm#PrideOfWakiso#WeArePurpleSharks pic.twitter.com/LtidGDL9zl — Wakiso Giants FC (@WakisoGiantsFC) December 8, 2022

“We play a team that has gone many games without a win and they will be desperate and aggressive but we have a motivation factor which is playing at home where we haven’t lost any game.”

Shariph Kimbowa will face his former charges if selected by Wakiso Giants.

A win will see the Purple Sharks temporarily move top of the table as they wait for KCCA –Express tie which will kick off at 4pm.