Overview: Netherlands (Oranje) earned their place in the last eight with a hard-fought 3-1 win over the United States, in which Denzel Dumfries was the star with two assists and a goal. Argentina (La Albiceleste) meanwhile, also had to work hard to overcome Australia 2-1 in the round of 16, with goals from Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez.

FIFA World Cup 2022 (Quarter finals):

Netherlands Vs Argentina (Friday, 9th December) – Lusail Iconic Stadium (10:00 PM)

Other matches:

Brazil Vs Croatia (Friday, 9 th December) – Education City Stadium (6:00 PM)

December) – Education City Stadium (6:00 PM) Morocco Vs Portugal (Saturday, 10 th December) – Al Thumama Stadium (6:00 PM)

December) – Al Thumama Stadium (6:00 PM) England Vs France (Saturday, 10th December) – Al Bayt Stadium (10:00 PM)

The Netherlands and Argentina will revive a legendary World Cup rivalry when they meet in a quarterfinal at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on the evening of Friday 9 December.

The Oranje earned their place in the last eight with a hard-fought 3-1 win over the United States, in which Denzel Dumfries was the star with two assists and a goal.

Netherlands Vs Argentina will play at the Lusail Iconic Stadium

“I think we have big chances here,” said Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal in terms of winning the tournament. “We still have three matches to go. I’ve been talking about this for a year.

“We can become world champions – not that we will – but we can. I am talking about team-bonding, how we can build the strongest possible team and I derive pleasure from the group of players and, of course, performances and results.”

La Albiceleste, meanwhile, also had to work hard to overcome Australia 2-1 in the round of 16, with goals from Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez.

“Leo is 99.9% of the team. We are the remaining percentage that we try to help him when things don’t work out for him,” said Lisandro Martinez of Messi. “We are going step by step. We have the best in the world, but we are going to fight until the end.”

Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring the 1-0 goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group A soccer match between the Netherlands and Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, 29 November 2022. EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

Key players

Cody Gakpo – The Dutch attacker missed out on scoring for a fourth game in a row, but nonetheless remains a key figure for Louis van Gaal’s side, using his pace and movement to stretch the defence, while his finishing has also been excellent.

Lionel Messi – The Paris Saint-Germain star put in a masterful performance to help Argentina defeat Australia and he will be aiming to continue that when he faces up to the Netherlands in a quarterfinal battle on Friday.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head stats, the Netherlands and Argentina have met in nine previous matches: the Oranje have claimed four wins compared to three for La Albiceleste, while two games have been drawn.

The teams last met in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, with the match ending 0-0 before Argentina triumphed 4-2 on penalties.

Battles to watch

Louis van Gaal v Lionel Scaloni – ‘LVG’ has done a brilliant job of using tactical smarts to cover up the Netherlands’ shortcomings, but he’ll need to be even sharper to overcome Scaloni and his Argentina team which is both feisty and fiercely talented.

Frenkie de Jong v Rodrigo de Paul – The elegant de Jong has enjoyed a fine World Cup campaign thus far, but he’ll surely find himself under pressure from the hard-running and hugely competitive de Paul.

Memphis Depay v Emiliano Martinez – Depay is not a natural centre forward, but has done a brilliant job for the Dutch for several years now. He is set to come up against a tough Argentina defence, with the determined Martinez looking to keep a clean sheet.

Don’t miss the Football Season on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv.

FIFA World Cup broadcast details

Friday 9 December

21:00: Netherlands v Argentina – LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport GOtv La Liga and SuperSport GOtv Select 1