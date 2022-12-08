Friday December 09, 2022

MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 4pm

Despite Express’ slump in form, KCCA coach Morley Byekwaso is aware of the threat they can pose on a given day.

The two sides face off at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo with the Red Eagles aiming at bouncing back from three successive defeats while KCCA want to reclaim top spot.

“We can’t under look them because of the current form,” said Byekwaso. “They are a big team and we need to ensure we stop them especially when they get chances and need to be clinical at the other end when we get our own chances,” he added.

See more Morley Byekwaso speaks ahead of EXPRESS FC.#KCCAEXP #StarTimesUPL — KCCA FC (@KCCAFC) December 8, 2022

The Kasasiro will move top of the standings with a victory and have been in good form since suffering a shock 1-0 defeat at Maroons in October winning all but one clash against URA.

Meanwhile, James Odoch says the situation is now calm and believes there will be a reaction.

“The situation is calm and the players have responded well in training since our last game,” said Odoch. “We need to arrest the bad form and can’t afford losing another game at the moment,” he added.

“KCCA is a very good team with quality players like Okello, Waiswa and Poloto but we have a strategy to stop them and win the game.”

The hosts will miss the services of solid defender Filbert Obenchan which could pave way for Harunah Lukwago to return at right back.

For Express, top scorer Allan Kayiwa remains on the sidelines following an injury that has seen him miss the last two games and trust will be in Anwar Ntege, Marvin Oshaba and Joseph Akwandanaho to look for goals.

Head to Head

In the previous 19 league meetings, KCCA have won 7. [L3, D9]

Two of Express’ victories in the period have come away at KCCA.

However, the last time Express won at Lugogo against KCCA was back in 2015 when they beat Kasasiro 3-0.