The long awaited Arsenal Africa Convention (AAC) will take place between 13th to 18th June 2023 in Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali.

The Arsenal Uganda community has officially embarked on the activation process to set the tone for the pan African outreach.

This activation started on Friday, December 9 and will last until Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Kati Kati Restaurant, Kampala.

RG Consult in partnership with Panda Soccer Africa of Kenya, Fuse Soccer of London and other stake-holders are jointly running the activations in preparation for the Arsenal Africa Convention (AAC) 2023.

Arsenal Uganda Community press conference at Kati Kati Restaurant in Kampala

Remmy Lubega, RG Consult chief executive officer, flanked by Asan Kasingye (an ardent Arsenal fan in Uganda) addressed the media on the latest developments.

A total of 8000 plus participants will take place in this Arsenal Africa Convention running for six days with over 100 key-note speakers, 50 plus countries in attendance, over 100 exhibitors, 40 plus football clubs and over twenty national federations engaged.

A quota of 2000 attendees from Uganda will grace the AAC 2023 on a first come, first serve basis.

One of the key elements of the Arsenal Africa Convention 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda is Arsenal Academy camps. This is a tailored training program lasting five days targeting an estimated 500 youths from all over Africa for them to start the process of training using the Arsenal way to be turned into professional footballers. Remmy Lubega, RG Consult chief executive officer

Remmy Lubega, CEO of RG Counsult addressing the media at Kati Kati Restaurant | Credit: David Isabirye

Kasingye noted that Arsenal Football Club will deploy 10 coaches from its football development center for such a noble effort.

Arsenal Academy camps will operate throughout Africa after staging of Kigali camps in June 2023 and will operate effectively over the course of next five years. That being the case, I hereby request Arsenal Uganda Community to respond to this exciting opportunity to enable their kids to enroll for this training program through academies as we nurture new talents on board. Asan Kasingye, ardent Arsenal fan

Asan Kasingye, an ardent and loyal Arsenal Football Club fan from Uganda | Credit: David Isabirye

The events at the Arsenal Africa Convention 2023 will entail the conference and expo, clinics, youth soccer camps, epic soccer match, summer ball and extra time (gala).

This convention will also be utilized to boost sports tourism and the tourism industry in general.