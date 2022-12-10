Overview: Morocco will now face the winner between the 2018 FIFA World Cup champions France and England in the semi-finals this coming week

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Quarterfinals

Morocco 1-0 Portugal

Morocco has become the first ever African country to reach the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup.

To achieve the feat, the North Africans who are christened as the Atlas Lions edged Portugal 1-0 in the third quarterfinal duel played at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar on the evening of Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Forward Youssef En-Nesyri scored the all-decisive goal of the game.

En-Nesyri, a striker at Spanish side FC Sevilla, headed home in the 42nd minute past Porto goalkeeper Diogo Meireles da Costa.

Coached by Walid Regragui, Morocco held onto the lead to record a famous victory that witnessed them make history.

They completed the game a man less following the red card shown to Walid Cheddira for a second bookable offence.

Morocco forward Youssef En-Nesyri jumped high to score the lone goal for Morocco | Credit: FIFA

Morocco will now face the winner between the 2018 FIFA World Cup winners France and England in the semifinals next week.

France and England face off at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday night in the last quarterfinal.

The confirmed semifinal menu has Croatia taking on Argentina.

Croatia eliminated the record five-time winners Brazil 4-2 in post-match penalties after normal time and the extra added time had ended one-all.

Argentina, on the other hand, ejected Netherlands 4-3 in post-match penalties after normal time and the added 30 minutes had ended two goals apiece.

The final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be played at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on 18th December.