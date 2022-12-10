Overview: Professional Herman Deco Mutebi claimed the biggest share of the Shs 6,000,000 total kitty for winning the 2022 Kenya Jamhuri Day tournament

Kenya Day Golf Tourney 2022 (Professionals):

Overall winner: Herman Deco Mutebi – 69

Herman Deco Mutebi – 69 T2 – Ashraf Bagalana – 70

Deo Akope – 70

Professional golfer Herman Deco Mutebi did not make the round one cut during the treasured 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Professional Golf open at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and spa.

Perhaps, he has been improving since that time, making three subsequent cuts in Jinja (Kakira Open), Masindi (Kinyara Open) and lately Mbale (Eastern open).

On Friday, 9th December 2022, Mutebi not only made the cut at the Kenya Jamhuri Day open, but also, won the overall gong.

The Entebbe based professional golfer scored three under 69 (gross) to emerge as the best.

He played a total of 37 on the front nine holes and 32 on the subsequent nine.

Mutebi played a total of four birdies (8, 12, 16 and 18), thirteen pars (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15 and 17) and one bogie (7).

“My driving and putting was on point. I thank my caddie Hadijah Nampijja who worked with me for the round” Mutebi remarked.

The Street club sponsored professional was a stroke better than the duo of Ashraf Bagalana and the legendary Deo Akope.

Phillip Kasozi scored 1-under 71 to finish fourth overall.

Marvin Kibirige, Ronald Rugumayo, Vincent Byamukama and Adolf Muhumuza were level par (72) to complete the top eight cluster that made the treasured cut to partake of the total Shs 6,000,000 kitty.

Missed the cut:

A couple of golfers sadly missed the cut-line after the 18 holes’ action.

David Kamulindwa Amooti, James Koto and Abby Bagalana (73 apiece), Silver Opio, Tadeo Gaita Rodell and Abraham Ainamani (all 74), Brian Toolit, Ronald Bukenya, Gerald Kabuye (75), Herman Mutawe (76), Denis Anguyo, Bruhan Matovu, George Olayo, Ismail Muhamood, Fred Wanzala (77), Grace Kasango (78), Samuel Kato, Tom Jingo, Canary Kabise, Martin Ochaya and Saidi Mawa (79), Becca Mwanja, Richard Baguma (80), Lawrence Muhenda (81) and Nasser Mackie (82) all missed.

A total of thirty-five (35) professionals took part in the day-long event played under sunny conditions.

The championship main open was played on Saturday, December 10, 2022 with a large field of close to 250 amateurs.

The event waas officially launched at the Uganda Golf Club (UGC) on Thursday, December 8, 2022 with the Kenya High Commissioner to Uganda Major General (Rtd) George Aggrey Owino in attendance.

Different companies led by MTN Uganda, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), Kenya Airways, KCB Bank, Britam Insurance, Equity Bank, Crown Beverages Limited among others have financially supported in the organization of this tournament to make Kenya’s Independence celebrations.

Besides the trophies, plaques and other goodies, the outstanding amateurs earned return air tickets from Entebbe to Nairobi and Mombasa cities.

