2022 Jamhuri Kenya Day Golf Tournament:

Overall winners:

: Godwin Jimmy Murungi – 41 Points Women: Hisae Koshiba – 41 Points

City lawyer Godwin Jimmy Murungi and Japanese national Hisae Koshiba won the overall men and women respective titles at the 2022 Jamhuri Kenya Day Golf tournament at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club, Kampala on Saturday, 10th December.

Playing off handicap 15, Murungi was in scintillating form as he played a total of 41 stable-ford points to topple the rest of the field that drew as many as 250 golfers.

Murungi is the Honorary Consul of Romania in Uganda, and an advocate with Murungi, Kairu and Company Advocates attributed his victory to diligence and consistence since his golf debut in 2018.

“Golf is all about focus and concentration. I have been hardworking on the course as well. These are the fruits” Murungi who won a trophy and an expense paid for trip for two to Mombasa city remarked.

Like Murungi, Koshiba was also rewarded with a fully paid for trip to Mombasa for two to Mombasa.

The overall top performers at Kenya Jamhuri Day Golf tournament 2022 in Kampala

Kenya’s High Commissioner to Uganda, Major General (Rtd) George Aggrey Owino (Left) is congratulated by Anthony Kituuka, the MD of Equity Bank Uganda

Other outstanding performers:

General (Retired) George Aggrey Owino won the men diplomat category with 28 points as Maria Odido took the women cluster (30 points).

Joseph Waigwa (39 points) was winner of the military men ahead of Engineer Kevin Owino (38) and Don Tororei (37).

Major Dr. Mercy Kinyanjui was successful in the ladies’ military with 35 points.

Emmanuel Wamala, captain of Uganda Golf Club drives off on hole 12

Groups’ top performers:

John Musiimenta was winner in group A (Index 8.6 and below) with 38 points, one better than Peter Tumusiime.

In group B (Index 8.7 to 16.3), Hillary Ndungutse scored 40 points, one ahead of Denis Kunikina.

Derrick Muhumuza scored 40 points to win group C (Index 16.4 to 28.0) as Emmanuel Mwaka came second with 37 points.

UPDF’s General Ivan Koreta aims for the pin with a long putt

Ladies:

The group A (Index 11.9 and below) ladies’ pool was won by Judith Komugisha with 37 points, one better than Mackline Nsenga.

Dorren Mwesigye came top in group B (Index 12.0 to 18.6) with 32 points ahead of Ruth Ssali (27 points).

Group C (Index 18.7 to 36.0) was claimed by Gertrude Kityo (35 points) ahead of Eve Araduha (32 points).

The Generals mark their scoring cards during action at the 2022 Jamhuri Kena Golf Day tournament

Seniors:

Chris Mutegyeki scored 38 points to win the senior’s men cluster on count-back.

Meanwhile, Gertrude Acato scored 32 points to win the senior’s lady title.

Juniors:

Ireland Malcom (41 points) was overall junior winner.

Alexis Aurelia Akol and Ethan Niragira came second and third with 34 and 33 points respectively.

Guest winners:

Rodney Turyatemba (44 points) and Faith Namara (34 points) were men and women top guest golfer respectively.

Side bets:

Joseph Waigwa won the men nearest to the pin contest with Judith Komugisha taking the women gong.

Paul Rukundo drove longest among the men on the par 5 hole 18 with Anne Abeja taking home the longest drive women prize.

Professional golfer Herman Deco Mutebi follows the flight of ball in action during the 2022 Jamhuri Kenya Day Golf tournament at Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

Kenya’s High Commissioner to Uganda, Major General (Rtd) George Aggrey Owino (Left) congratulates pro winners Herman Deco Mutebi

Entebbe club based professional Herman Deco Mutebi won the professional category with 3-under 69 gross to claim the biggest share of the Shs 6,000,000 total kitty.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) won the military team event with 273 points ahead of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) with 230 points.

The tournament was organized by the Kenya High Commission to Uganda in close partnership with Uganda Golf Club (UGC), MTN Uganda, Simlaw seeds, KCB Bank, Kingdom Bank, Uganda Breweries Limited (under the Tusker Malt Lager brand), Crown Beverages Limited (Aquafina water and Pepsi), Airtel Uganda, UAP Old Mutual, Britam Insurance and other companies.

Some of the trophies given to the outstanding golfers at the 2022 Jamhuri Kenya Golf Day tournament