

Byron Rugomoka and Hakim Mawanda are the new Uganda rally champions.

The crew ended the rally season in style with victory in Rukungiri.

Rugomoka started the season finale with one target; to beat his rival Jonas Kansiime to the top three positions of the event in their Mitsubishi EvoX.

And indeed, he was on a mission by keeping himself in the lead from day one to finish the event clocking 1 hour 34mins and 30seconds. The win was also his first in his rallying career.

“The event being a calendar close and title decider, I went flat-out for it. Good enough, the car did not disappoint throughout .

“Preparation was key in this event. The whole team was hands on, from Kampala working on the car to recce putting all notes rights. Everything fell in our favour.

“Honestly, knowing that we are the champions is a very emotional moment for me. It has not yet sunk in,” said an excited Rugomoka.

Byron Rugomoka | Credit: Innocent Mutaawe

Jonas Kansiime could only manage second position. He finished the event 1minute and 51 seconds behind the event winner Rugomoka.

Mark Lubega sealed the podium positions in Rukungiri to equally end the season on the high.

Oscar Ntambi and Asuman Muhammed also join the champions list after clinching the two-wheel drive championship ahead of rival Ibrahim Lubega and Godfrey Nsereko.

In the Clubman rally championship, Muhammed Bwete and Isaac Lumu secured the category honors after closest rival Mike Mukula Jr crashed out in the opening stages on Saturday. Mukula now has the Sprints championship to fight for to salvage something for the seoson.