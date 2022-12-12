BUL FC Coach Alex Isabirye is aware of the threat KCCA poses but believes his side can get a win over them.

The two sides lock horns at the Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru in a lunch time kick off.

The Kasasiro come into the game on the back of a resurgence that has seen them climb to the climax of the table.

“They are among the most organised teams in the country with good coaches and players,” said Isabirye. “But we have belief and want to improve and compete with the best and so we shall give it all to win the game although it will be a difficult challenge,” he added.

The hosts, 3rd on the log with 23 points are only two points behind the leaders and Morley Byekwaso knows how good they can be on their day.

“They have beaten every team at their home and so we must be careful and execute the game plan well,” he told the club media.

“They are aggressive in attack and compact in the way they defend so we must diffuse them and limit their shots on goals,” he added.

The two sides will miss some key players with the hosts not with Ronald Otti, Walter Ochora, Ismail Mugulusi and Denis Mwemezi through injury while the visitors are still without Denis Iguma (family issues) and John Revita (not match fit).

Head to Head Stats

The two sides have previously met 19 times in the league – BUL wins 4, Lost 11 and the rest draws.

KCCA’s last win away to BUL was in 2018 when they won 2-1 thank to a brace from Muzamiru Mutyaba.

BUL remain the only side with a perfect home record this season and last lost a game in February

Tuesday 13th December 2022

· BUL FC Vs KCCA FC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru (2:00 pm) Live on FUFA TV

· Express FC Vs Vipers SC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· Soltilo Bright Stars FC Vs Wakiso Giants FC, Kavumba Recreation Ground-Wakiso (4:00 pm)