Monday December 12, 2022

Kakindu stadium, Jinja 4pm

Busoga United will hope to build on their stunning victory away to Wakiso Giants when they host Arua Hill at Kakindu in the only premier league on Monday.

The two sides are facing each other for the third time but the hosts have lost all the meetings and have never scored a goal against the Kongolo.

The two meetings happened last season with Arua Hill winning 2-0 in Barifa and 1-0 away at Busoga United.

But the hosts will have belief coming into this game and are super motivated by the fact that a win will see them climb out of the relegation zone after some long time.

With UPDF losing to Villa on Sunday, victory for Busoga United will take them to nine points and exchange positions with the army side who are third from bottom with only seven points.

Arua Hill will climb from 8th to 6th if they manage to win the game.