Batball Open East Edition Day 2 Summary

In Soroti City at Soroti Cricket oval

Match 6

Ejibat Vs Atapeng

Ejibat 64/7 in 10 overs

Atapeng 39/8 in 10 overs

Ejibat won by 25 runs

Man of Match-Osakani Christopher

3rd and 4th playoff

Ekulu Vs Ajwele

Ekulu 60/6 in 10 overs

Ajwele 38/6 in 10 overs

Ekulu won by 22 runs

Man of Match- Emesu Joshua

2nd and 3rd playoff

Atapeng Vs Ekulu

Atapeng 81/0 in 10 overs

Ekulu 56/4 in 10 overs

Atapeng 25 runs

Man of match-Ocen Peter

Final

Ejibat 64/4 in 10 overs

Atapeng 52/5 in 10 overs

Ejibat won by 12 runs

Man of Match – Ocen Peter

The 1st of many regional tournaments to be organized by BatBall concluded today in the city of Soroti.

The Bat Ball East edition was locally organized by the Soroti Cricket Academy and featured four local sides with all the players below the age of 19.

All four teams got nice-looking uniforms from Bat Ball and all the games had a live stream on BatBall.TV.

The matches were played in T10 format at the Soroti Cricket Oval. After the round-robin, the top two sides met in the final while the last played a 3rd/4th play-off final.

Ejibat came out on top of the other 3 teams winning the final by 12 runs in the 10-over game. The best 14 players from the Soroti edition will represent the Soroti region at the Bat Ball X challenge next year.

The next tournament is the Nile edition Dec 17th-18th which will be hosted by Jinja Association of Cricket Clubs (JACC) at Jinja SSS Cricket Oval.

Awards

Youngest player

Outek Gideon-Atapeng

Best Wicket Keeper

Alban Ainebyona- Ajwele

Best Fielder

Maberi Marvin- Atapeng

Best Bowler

Elvis Okako- Ejibat

Best Batsman

Jacob Malinga- Ajwele

Player of the tournament

Ocen Peter- Atapeng