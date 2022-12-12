Batball Open East Edition Day 2 Summary
In Soroti City at Soroti Cricket oval
Match 6
Ejibat Vs Atapeng
Ejibat 64/7 in 10 overs
Atapeng 39/8 in 10 overs
Ejibat won by 25 runs
Man of Match-Osakani Christopher
3rd and 4th playoff
Ekulu Vs Ajwele
Ekulu 60/6 in 10 overs
Ajwele 38/6 in 10 overs
Ekulu won by 22 runs
Man of Match- Emesu Joshua
2nd and 3rd playoff
Atapeng Vs Ekulu
Atapeng 81/0 in 10 overs
Ekulu 56/4 in 10 overs
Atapeng 25 runs
Man of match-Ocen Peter
Final
Ejibat 64/4 in 10 overs
Atapeng 52/5 in 10 overs
Ejibat won by 12 runs
Man of Match – Ocen Peter
The 1st of many regional tournaments to be organized by BatBall concluded today in the city of Soroti.
The Bat Ball East edition was locally organized by the Soroti Cricket Academy and featured four local sides with all the players below the age of 19.
All four teams got nice-looking uniforms from Bat Ball and all the games had a live stream on BatBall.TV.
The matches were played in T10 format at the Soroti Cricket Oval. After the round-robin, the top two sides met in the final while the last played a 3rd/4th play-off final.
Ejibat came out on top of the other 3 teams winning the final by 12 runs in the 10-over game. The best 14 players from the Soroti edition will represent the Soroti region at the Bat Ball X challenge next year.
The next tournament is the Nile edition Dec 17th-18th which will be hosted by Jinja Association of Cricket Clubs (JACC) at Jinja SSS Cricket Oval.
Awards
Youngest player
Outek Gideon-Atapeng
Best Wicket Keeper
Alban Ainebyona- Ajwele
Best Fielder
Maberi Marvin- Atapeng
Best Bowler
Elvis Okako- Ejibat
Best Batsman
Jacob Malinga- Ajwele
Player of the tournament
Ocen Peter- Atapeng