Overview: The final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be played on Sunday, 18th December at the Iconic Stadium in Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022 (Semi-finals):

Tuesday, 13 th December : Argentina Vs Croatia – Lusail Iconic Stadium (10:00 PM)

: Argentina Vs Croatia – Lusail Iconic Stadium (10:00 PM) Wednesday, 14th December: France Vs Morocco – Al Bayt Stadium (10:00 PM)

North Africans Morocco square up against the FIFA World Cup defending champions France during Wednesday’s pulsating semi-final show-down at the Al Bayt stadium in Qatar.

Morocco eliminated Portugal 1-0 despite finishing the quarter final duel a man less when Walid Chaddira was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Latin Americans Argentina face Croatia in the early semi-final on Tuesday.

Croatia ejected favourites Brazil 4-2 in post-match penalties after the 120 minutes had ended in a 1-all draw.

Team Argentina squandered a 2-0 lead as the Netherlands leveled matters to push the game into extra time.

Lionel Scaloni’s coached Argentina won the day 4-3 in post-match penalties.

Morocco had upset Spain in the previous round, continued their journey as a dark horse.

Morocco XI Vs Belgium. The Atlas Lions won 2-0 | Credit: FIFA Credit: FIFA

They scored first before the end of the first half and stubbornly kept the score 1-0 until the end, defeating again with an upset overwhelmed the powerful Portugal and became the first African team in history to break into the semi-finals of the World Cup.

In the much-anticipated battle between England and France, the French team opened the scoring in the 17th minute by Tchouameni.

Kane equalized the score in the second half with a penalty kick.

AC Milan forward Olivier Jonathan Giroud scored in the 78th minute to give France the lead again.

Kane, who got the second penalty chance, kicked the ball away.

In the end, the French team made a thrilling advance with a score of 2-1.

The suspense of who can ascend to the top of the king in Qatar is about to be revealed.

