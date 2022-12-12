Ugandan players Ismail Watenga and Allan ‘Dacing Rasta’ Kateregga will face in this year’s CAF Confederation Cup.

In the draws conducted on Monday in Cairo, Egypt the aforementioned players have been pitted in the same group.

Watenga plays for Marumo Gallants in South Africa while Kateregga plies his trade at St. Eloi Lupopo in Democratic Republic of Congo and the two teams have been pitted in the same group.

The two teams are in Group A alongside USM Algiers (Algeria) and Al Akhder of Libya.

Group B has ASEC Memosas from Ivory Coast, Diables Noirs from Congo Brazzaville, Rivers United on Nigeria and DC Motema Pembe from Democratic Republic of Congo.

Group C will have two Egyptian outfits Pyramids and Future plus Asko De Kara (from Togo) and ASFAR (Morocco).

The final group (Group D) has TP Mazembe, US Monastir (Tunisia), Young Africans (Tanzania) and Real Bamako (Mali).

The group games will start on 12th February 2023 with the top two teams in each group advancing to the quarterfinals.