Soltilo Bright Stars coach Asaph Mwebaze has promised fans an entertaining game when his side host Wakiso Giants in a ‘Wakiso derby’ on Tuesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back four successive wins while the visitors have lost their last two games on the bounce.

Both teams have displayed some fantastic game this season and arguably play the most entertaining game.

“We have prepared well and in good spirit at the moment. This is a very a big game, a Wakiso derby,” said Mwebaze.

"The fans should expect a very very good game and hopefully we'll pull it off for the win"



First Team Manager Asaph Mwebaze speaking ahead of the match tomorrow against Wakiso Giants.

“We play kind of a style that is similar and entertaining and the fans should expect a very good game and hopefully we shall pull it off with a win since we are enjoying a good run and are at home,” he added.

John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda is worried about his defence which has let the team down in the last two games but he hopes the mistakes have been ironed.

“The previous two games, we have had lapses in the way we defend but we have tried to work on our defending and I believe tomorrow we shall be spot on,” the gaffer told the club media.

“They are in great form with a good technical team and have combination a quality of experience as well as speedy players.

“But as usual, we have the ability to handle and each game provides a different challenge.”

Head to Head Stats

The hosts hold the edge with 2 wins against one while the rest have been stalemates in the six overall meetings.

Tuesday 13th December 2022