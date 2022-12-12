Fufa President Moses Magogo has revealed that Uganda Cranes have withdrawn from the forthcoming Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) Finals due to financial constraints.

This was confirmed in a tweet he posted on Monday December 12 in which he

apologised to the players and staff that qualified the team.

“Like for the U23, we are left with no further option but to withdraw the Uganda Cranes from CHAN finals because Ministry of Finance has not provided the funds as appropriated by Parliament,” read part of the tweet.

See more 1/2

It is sad.



Like for the U23, we are left with no further option but to withdraw the @UgandaCranes from CHAN finals because @mofpedU has not provided the funds as appropriated by @Parliament_Ug @OgwangOgwang @rggoobi @NCSUganda1 @OfficialFUFA — Moses Hassim Magogo (@MosesMagogo) December 12, 2022

“The sanctions to Uganda will affect the future if we don’t take the hard decision now Sorry for the players and coaches who qualified the team but it is the moment to face the reality.”

The Uganda Cranes were due to start preparations for the tournament on December 21 and are placed in Group B alongside DR Congo, Ivory Coast and Senegal.

The CHAN is a competition for the national team players based in their own respective domestic leagues.