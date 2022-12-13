James Odoch believes the return of striker Allan Kayiwa to full fitness could be a spring board for Express to bounce back from four successive defeats when they host Vipers SC.

The former Vipers SC man will face his former paymasters for the first time since leaving the club and holds the key for the Red Eagles revival.

He has scored five of the eleven goals Express has scored and will have a point to prove against the Venoms who let him go at the end of last season.

“We find ourselves in a tough position losing four games is already worse off meaning we can’t afford to lose a fifth,” said Odoch.

“The return of Kayiwa and Arthur (Kiggundu) gives us confidence as the former has scored many goals for us and the latter will strengthen the backline,” added Odoch.

On Vipers who are second on the table with 23 points, Odoch expects a very tough clash.

“Vipers is a good team right from the coaches to the players but we are going to be playing from home so we have to use the advantage to win the game and get back the confidence of the team.”

On the opposite end, Kayiwa will come up against former Red Eagles defender Murushid Jjuuko.

Head to Head Stats

In the previous 19 league meetings, Vipers hold edge with nine wins against Express’ 3 and the rest (7) have been draws.

At Wankulukuku, the last win encounter to produce a win between these two sides came in 2017 when Vipers won 2-1.