Match Summary

Kenya 52/3 (10 overs)

Uganda 58/2

Uganda won by 8 wickets

The Victoria Pearls got off the mark at the Kenya Women’s T20 Tournament with a comprehensive 8-wicket win over the hosts Kenya. A luggage mix-up for the Qatar side caused a change in fixtures with the hosts asked to play a doubleheader against both Uganda and Tanzania.

A heavy morning downpour delayed proceedings at the Gymkhana Club but when play was possible only 10 overs were possible for both sides. Uganda won the toss and elected to bowl 1st.

The medium pace of Evelyn Anyipo and Irene Alumo kept the Kenyan batters quiet and that momentum was kept throughout the game with the bowling options. Evelyn Anyipo (1/9) and Sarah Akiteng (1/11) were among the wickets as Kenya stopped at 54/3 in their 10 0vers.

In reply the Victoria Pearls onslaught was led by Proscovia Alako (27) who made up for lost time with a great attacking play that set up Uganda for the win, she fell with 11 runs required for the win and despite losing two wickets in succession Kevin Awino (19 not out) and Immaculate Nakisuyi (2 not out) completed the win for the Victoria Pearls.

Victoria Pearls during the 2022 Quadrangular T20I series in Kenya

The win was some revenge for the Ugandans against the Kenyans who nicked them in a close game at the Kwibuka this year in June. In the other game of the day, Kenya picked up some important T20 ranking points after defeating Tanzania by 6 wickets.

The Victoria Pearls put out a very strong outfit in the game, with Patricia Malemikia, Gloria Obukor, and Esther Ilukor the players missing out on today’s action.

There is little time to savor the win as the Victoria Pearls will be back in action tomorrow against Qatar in the morning.