Vipers Sports Club on Monday learnt the teams they will face in the Group stages of the CAF Champions League. The Venoms were pitted in Group C alongside perennial contenders Raja Casablanca, Simba SC and Horaya AC.

Coach Roberto Oliviera is aware of the kind of opposition his charges will face but he remains unfazed and oozing with confidence that Vipers SC will put up a fight despite this being their first appearance at such a level.

“We have been pitted against good opponents, big teams but Vipers SC is equally a good team. Overcoming a team like TP Mazembe was not chance. We respect the teams in our group but they must as well respect us,” he said.

The Brazilian gaffer says he will now take time to prepare for the games and make assessment of every opponent before facing them.

“We will take step by step. Right now we are still focused on finishing the first round of the League and then start to plan for Champions League. We have now and February next year to prepare well and be able to compete.”

Vipers SC became only the second Ugandan club to reach the Group stages of the CAF Champions League, joining KCCA FC who achieved the feat in 2017.