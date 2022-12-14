Overview: This is Argentina’s moment to win their third FIFA World Cup trophy after success in 1978 (Argentina) and 1986 (Mexico).

FIFA World Cup 2022 (Semi-final 1):

Argentina 3-0 Croatia

Latin Americans Argentina became the first country to book a slot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup final due this Sunday.

A dominant Argentina out-classed Croatia 3-0 during the first semi-final played at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar on Tuesday night.

Talisman and captain Lionel Messi scored one (a penalty) with a brace from Julian Alvarez.

Messi, a forward at French side PSG powerfully struck home the opener with a well taken penalty in the 34th minute after goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic brought down a racing Alvarez.

Five minutes later, Alvarez, a Manchester City forward finished off a quick counter attack for a 2-0 lead.

Argentina killed off Croatia’s little hopes for a comeback with another Alvarez goal with about 20 minutes to play.

Messi was named the Budweiser man of the match, taking his tally of personal awards in the FIFA World Cup to ten.

Lionel Messi celebrates Argentina’s victory | Credit: FIFA

This is Argentina’s moment to win their third FIFA World Cup trophy after success in 1978 (Argentina) and 1986 (Mexico).

The South Americans who are coached by Lionel Scaloni face the winner between the reigning champions France and dark horses Morocco.

France takes on Morocco at the Al Bayt stadium on Wednesday night during the second semi-final.

The third-place match between Croatia and the loser from France or Morocco duel will face on Saturday before the grand finale on Sunday, 18th December 2022 at the Lusail Iconic stadium.