The Basketball Africa League (BAL) has today announced that the third season of the league will tip off on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

The league will once again feature 12 teams from 12 African countries playing a total of 38 games in Dakar (Senegal), Cairo (Egypt), and Kigali (Rwanda) over three months next year.

The 12 club champions will be divided into two conferences. The Sahara Conference will play a 15-game group phase at the Dakar Arena in Dakar from March 11-21, and the Nile Conference will play a 15-game group phase at the Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex in Cairo from April 26 – May 6.

The top four teams from each conference will advance to an eight-game, single elimination Playoffs and Finals at BK Arena in Kigali from May 21-27.

For the second straight season, the BAL Elevate program will see one NBA Academy Africa prospect join each of the 12 BAL teams. BAL Elevate will once again provide an opportunity for the next generation of African prospects to participate in a professional league, showcase their talent on a global stage and help their respective teams compete for the 2023 BAL Championship.

It should be noted that Ugandan champions City Oilers will be competing in the regular season on the continent’s premier club basketball competition for the first time.

Oilers beat Urunani last month to achieve the feat.