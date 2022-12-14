Overview: Excel Soccer Academy not only interacted with Inter Miami, but also had an engagement with Calvary Christian High School in Fort Lauderdale.

Uganda’s fast rising Excel Soccer Academy traveled to the United States of America (USA) upon the invitation of Inter Miami, an entity owned by Jose R. Mas, currently coached by former England & Manchester United defender Philip John Neville.

The traveling delegation had 19 people with 14 boys (ranging between 9 to 17 years), 3 Girls with 2 members of staff.

The players, coaches and other officials on the team have since had a positive interaction with their counterparts.

This has been through meetings with fellow players, coaches to under the playing philosophy and what the club is all about.

As Excel Soccer Academy, we are privileged for the opportunity to travel and closely interact with Inter Miami Football Club. We are interested in working with the club and eventually produce players from our setting. Our presence has as well given them (Inter Miami) an opportunity to get to know us more and we hope that in the near future, they will return the gesture and accept our invitation to Uganda. Patrick Gwayambadde, Director Excel Soccer Academy

Excel Soccer Academy officials with Inter Miami coaches

Learning curve:

Excel Soccer Academy director Patrick Gwayambadde acknowledges that they have learnt a lot from the trip.

We managed to watch the U-12s play and we learnt from the appearance of the players, the focus and preparations on how they train is something we have to adapt in our settings if we are going to produce the very best of players that these clubs are looking for. Patrick Gwayambadde, Director Excel Soccer Academy

Excel Soccer Academy not only interacted with Inter Miami, but also had an engagement with Calvary Christian High School in Fort Lauderdale.

There are bold intentions for possibilities of exchange programs between Ugandan students and Calvary Christian School.

Gwayambadde lauds Inter Miami for the invitation and the American Embassy in Kampala city for the required travel visas to facilitate this trip.

The Ugandan side intends to spend a week in Miami before returning home for the Christmas and new year festivities prior to the resumption of the Holiday programe.