Results

BUL 1-1 KCCA

Express FC 0-0 Vipers

Soltilo Bright Stars 0-2 Wakiso Giants

KCCA missed an opportunity to open a sizeable gap at the top after sharing spoils with BUL in a 1-1 draw at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

They had to come from a goal down too as Julius Poloto scored a minute into the second half to cancel out Vincent Zziwa’s first half strike.

Action from BUL vs KCCA at Njeru Credit: KCCA FC MEDIA

Despite so, the Kasasiro remain top with 26 points, two better than second, third and fourth placed Wakiso Giants, the only winners on the day.

The Purple Sharks beat Soltilo Bright Stars 2-0 at Kavumba to bounce back from two back to back defeats.

Forwards Frank Ssebuufu and Shariph Kimbowa scored in either half to hand John Ayala’s side a deserved three points.

Ssebuufu headed at the far post when he connected with a well weighted Lawrence Bukenya cross from the left before he turned provider setting up Kimbowa in the 63rd minute.

The number 20 made no mistake forcing the ball between the legs of goalie Hassan Matovu to secure all points.

Shariph Kimbowa scored Wakiso Giants’ second goal Credit: Wakiso Giants MEDIA

At Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku, reigning champions Vipers fired blanks in a goalless stalemate with seven time winners Express FC.

The visitors were slightly the better side on a soggy pitch and had what appeared a genuine penalty appeal not given when Denis Otim appeared to bring down Ibrahim Oriti in the area in the 88th minute.

The league resumes on Friday with teams involved in penultimate fixtures of the first round.