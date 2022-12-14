Overview: MK Avengers was officially launched on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Fairway Hotel in Kampala city during a colorful function.

MK Avengers’ Talent Identification Day

Thursday, 15 th December 2022

December 2022 Kireka United Vs Busiro North (Football match)

At St Mary’s College, Kisubi (3 PM)

Sports has the unique and magnetic appeal for everyone across the divide to unify, entertain, rally masses as it also easily breaks the chains of abject poverty, loneliness, misery and discrimination.

It is upon this firm background that sports has always taken an integral role in the development of society, countries, continents and the globe as a whole.

With the unquestionable forces and powers to unify everybody regardless of tribe, sex, religion and race, sports is therefore envisaged as a key tool of development.

MK Avengers, a group of loyalists leaning to Uganda’s first son General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has fronted sports as a top priority throughout their agenda.

This group, for starters was officially launched on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Fairway Hotel in Kampala city during a colorful function.

Ambassador Major General Michael Katungi the Chairman MK Avengers addressing the media

During this launch, Ambassador Major General Michael Katungi (Chairman MK Avengers) was the chief guest, flanked by the other members on the committee; Dennis Mbidde Ssebuggwawo (sports coordinator), Ddamba Musisi (MK Avengers mobilize, Buganda chapter), Faizal Ggaliwango and others.

MK Avengers is conceptualized around strengthening the fundamentals of the economy to harness the abundant opportunities around the country, promoting talents, creating spaces for inclusive participation of all youth holistically. The future of Uganda lies in industrialization and innovativeness by the young people. Ambassador Major General Michael Katungi, Chairman MK Avengers

The leader of the sports and talent docket in the MK Avengers’ group, Denis Mbidde Ssebuggwawo expressed readiness to involve all the youth of this country into the virgin sports and talent identification docket.

Dennis Mbidde Ssebugwawo addressing the media at Fairway Hotel in Kampala

We are all aware that sports is a gold mine that breaks the chains of poverty in families and society. Sports is also a tool of mass mobilization, platform to network and exercise to keep fit and live longer. At MK Avengers, this is the key priority. Talents in sports, music, dance, drama, cooking, art, painting, fashion, poetry and writing, among others have to be developed. Denis Mbidde Ssebuggwawo, Sports and Talent coordinator MK Avengers

Ddamba Musisi, the MK Avenger Buganda region mobilizer

Kireka Young in action against Kitara in a match earlier this year. Kireka Young will face Busiro North in MK Avengers’ duel at Kisubi (Credit: David Isabirye)

On Thursday, 15th December 2022, a special football match will climax the grand launch of the MK Avengers’ project at St Mary’s College, Kisubi.

This will be between Kireka United and Busiro North football team.

Entrance is free of charge for all.

MK Avengers: Generational Agenda