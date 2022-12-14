UPDF FC put a halt to a poor run of results by securing victory over Gaddafi on Wednesday in Bombo.

The Army side had gone nine games without but there was a sigh of relief today after a 3-1 victory.

Rogers Adriko stretched the damage on the Jinja based side, bagging a hat trick.

As early as the second minute, the hosts were awarded a penalty after Godfrey Lwesibawa was adjudged to have brought down Rogers Mugisha in the box.

Adriko was able to slot home the resultant penalty, sending goalkeeper Chrispas Kusiima the wrong way.

UPDF was once again awarded a penalty in the 33rd minute after defender Andrew Waiswa handled the ball in the area.

Adriko calmed his nerves again and slotted from 12-yards before completing his hat trick in the second stanza.

Gaddafi got their consolation through Brian Kalumba.

Victory takes UPDF to 12th place on 10 points while Gaddafi on the other hand remain 7th with 18 points.